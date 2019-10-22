Supreme Court asks CoA to demit office after newly-elected BCCI members take charge

The Supreme Court said Tuesday the Committee of Administrators (CoA) shall demit office after the elected representatives of the BCCI take charge to run the cricket body.

A bench comprising justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said the job of the CoA will come to an end after former cricketer Saurav Ganguly-led elected office bearers of the BCCI take charge following the elections, which are scheduled to be held on October 23.

The CoA, headed by ex-CAG Vinod Rai, which was running BCCI, and its office-bearers shall be immune from any action for their decisions, the court said.

The apex court also said that its approval is needed to initiate any action against the CoA and its office bearers. The Supreme Court directed the BCCI to bear all the expenses, including legal ones, incurred by CoA in running the affairs of the cricket body.

The CoA had come into existence after the spot-fixing scandal rocked Indian cricket in 2016. The Supreme Court had nominated a four-member panel Committee of Administrators (Vinod Rai, Ramachandra Guha, Vikaram Limaye and Diana Edulji) on January 30, 2017 to implement the Justice Lodha committee reforms.