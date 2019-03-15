Supreme Court ask amicus curiae to look into complaints against new BCCI constitution

The Supreme Court Thursday asked senior advocate P S Narasimha, the amicus curiae in the case pertaining to BCCI’s administration pending before it, to look into the claim that the new constitution of the board went beyond the recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha panel.

Advertising

A bench comprising Justice S A Bobde and Justice A M Sapre also ruled that no other court shall entertain or proceed with any matter related to the BCCI or state cricketing associations till Narasimha gave his report.

The direction came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for some of the state cricket bodies, submitted that “in the BCCI Constitution, there are some issues which are beyond the Lodha panel recommendations”. To this, Justice Bobde said the court could ask Narasimha to look into it and added “the game must go on”.

The court also deputed Narasimha to mediate in any of the disputes between the various parties and told them to pay him mediation fees. He will also look into the demand for funds by various state bodies.

Advertising

A Cricket Association of Bihar, meanwhile, raised the issue of some officials of the rival Bihar Cricket Association being allegedly caught on camera demanding bribes from players.

The court said it will look into it only after a formal application is filed. “First you put it on path”, the bench told the counsel.

The court also refused to grant an urgent hearing to former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur’s plea seeking expunction of certain remarks against him in the Supreme Court judgment following which he had to quit his post.