Supreme Court instructs Amrapali Group to reveal all transactions with MS Dhoni

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed real estate company Amrapali Group to reveal all their financial transactions with Indian cricketer MS Dhoni by Wednesday. The former Indian skipper had moved the apex court, accusing Amrapali Group of cheating him. In his plea, Dhoni said that he had booked a penthouse in the Amrapali Safari project in Ranchi, but he was not given possession of the flat despite having made the down payment. He also alleged that the real estate firm hadn’t cleared his outstanding dues from the period when he was the company’s brand ambassador.

Advertising

The Supreme Court has directed the Amrapali Group to inform it of all transactions it had with Dhoni. The cricketer is seeking Rs 40 crore for endorsing the company between 2009 and 2016.

In the application filed before the Supreme Court, Dhoni had asked for his name to be added to the list of creditors of the troubled company.

Amrapali Group has been facing financial troubles over the past few years. Over 46,000 homebuyers have moved against the company because they had paid an advance but had not received their promised homes.

Advertising

Earlier, CMD Anil Sharma and two directors of Amrapali Group – Shiv Deewani and Ajay Kumar – were sent to police custody with the hearing in the case against them still in progress.

In the past, the court had directed that a five star hotel, luxury cars, mall, FMCG company and corporate office that Amrapali Group bought should be attached to the home buyers, and should be sold to recover money owed by the company.