Super Smash 2019-20: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Squad, Players List, Time Table, Live Streaming Details

Super Smash 2019-20 T20 Schedule, Teams, Squad, Players List, Fixtures, Live Streaming: Super Smash 2019-20 season began on Friday, December 13 at McLean Park, Napier. Defending champions Central Districts led by Tom Blundell started off their campaign with a huge 120-run win against Northern Knights. The eight-team T20 tournament will also be on focus as New Zealand look for options ahead of T20 World Cup 2020. Few of them may get a chance in the upcoming five-T20I series against India starting January 24.

Live telecast and streaming:

The live telecast and live streaming of Super Smash 2019-20 matches will be available on Star Sports Network and Hotstar respectively.

Squads:

Canterbury Kings: Andrew Ellis (c), Leo Carter, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall, Cam Fletcher (wk), Nick Kwant, Chad Bowes, Jeremy Benton, Tim Johnston, Cole McConchie, Will Williams

Central Districts Stags: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Willem Ludick, Ben Wheeler, Ryan Watson, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox

Northern Districts Knights: Dean Brownlie (c), Anton Devcich, Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Daniel Flynn, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Matthew, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Josh Finnie, Max Chu(w), Nick Kelly, Nathan G Smith, Jacob Duffy(c), Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Dean Foxcroft

Wellington Firebirds: Hamish Bennett (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Jeetan Patel, Michael Pollard, Adam Hose, James Neesham, Ollie Newton, Malcolm Nofal, Ben Sears, Luke Woodcock, Peter Younghusband, Logan Van Beak, Troy Johnson

Auckland Aces: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips(w), Mark Chapman, Corey Anderson, Craig Cachopa(c), Ben Lister, Robert ODonnell, Ronnie Hira, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Sean Solia

Schedule:

December 13 Central Districts v Northern Knights McLean Park, Napier 6:10 AM

December 14 Auckland v Otago Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 2:10 AM

December 15 Canterbury v Wellington Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:10 AM

December 16 Northern Knights v Otago Seddon Park, Hamilton 6:10 AM

December 17 Auckland v Canterbury Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:10 AM

December 18 Wellington v Central Districts Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:10 AM

December 19 Auckland v Otago University Oval, Dunedin 3:10 AM

December 20 Central Districts v Northern Knights Seddon Park, Hamilton 6:10 AM

December 21 Wellington v Otago Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:10 AM

December 22 Auckland v Northern Knights Seddon Park, Hamilton 6:10 AM

December 23 Canterbury v Central Districts McLean Park, Napier 6:00 AM

December 27 Central Districts v Wellington Pukekura Park, New Plymouth 3:10 AM

December 28 Auckland v Central Districts Pukekura Park, New Plymouth 3:10 AM

December 29 Northern Knights v Otago Molyneux Park, Alexandra 3:10 AM

December 30 Otago v Canterbury Molyneux Park, Alexandra 3:00 AM

Auckland v Wellington, 16th Match Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 3:10 AM

January 01 Auckland v Canterbury Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 3:00 AM

Northern Knights v Wellington Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 6:00 AM

January 02 Central Districts v Otago McLean Park, Napier 6:10 AM

January 03 Northern Knights v Wellington Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:10 AM

January 04 Auckland v Central Districts Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 3:10 AM

January 05 Canterbury v Northern Knights Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:10 AM

January 06 Otago v Wellington University Oval, Dunedin 3:00 AM

January 07 Canterbury v Central Districts Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:00 AM

January 09 Canterbury v Wellington Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:10 AM

January 10 Auckland v Northern Knights Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 3:10 AM

January 11 Central Districts v Otago University Oval, Dunedin 3:10 AM

January 12 Canterbury v Northern Knights Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 3:10 AM

Wellington v Auckland Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:10 AM

January 14 Canterbury v Otago Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:10 AM

January 17 TBC v TBC, Elimination Final TBC, TBC 12:00 AM

January 19 TBC v TBC, Final TBC, TBC 12:00 AM

