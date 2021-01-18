Super over thriller unfolds in Kolkata: Jharkhand defeats Hyderabad in closely contested game

Ishan Kishan batted in the Super Over. (BCCI TV/Photo)

Jharkhand defeated Hyderabad in the first super over in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on Monday. The Elite Group ‘B’ match played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was a nail-biting contest where Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan opted to field first after winning the toss.

Hyderabad’s top order failed to perform while B Sandeep(37), Buuddhi Rahul (26) helped them reach a fighting total of 139/8 in 20 overs. Left-arm medium-pacer Vikash Singh and right-arm medium-pacer Vivekanand Tiwary scalped three apiece for Jharkhand.

In reply, Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan began with a bang scoring a brisk 27. Even after his dismissal, Utkarsh and Virat Singh kept playing their shots.

Right-arm medium-pacer Ajay Dev Goud bagged 4 wickets for Hyderabad which reduced Jharkhand to 78/4. But some lusty blows from Kushal Singh (24) and Anukul Roy (30, 13 balls, 3 sixes), helped the side from Eastern India finish on 139/9.

In a tense super over, once again it was Anukul Roy and Ishan Kishan who cleared the fence thrice while Shahbaz Nadeem successfully defended 24 off six balls. Hyderabad could only score 14/1.

With this result, Jharkhand are third with 12 points while Hyderabad lie fifth with 4 points.

Tamil Nadu, who have so far won all their four games, meet hosts Bengal (three wins from four games) in the final Group B match.

Brief scores:

At Eden Gardens: Hyderabad 139 for 9 in 20 overs (B Sandeep 37, Himalay Agarwal 26, Rahul Buddhi 26, Vivekanand Tiwari 3/25, Vikash Singh 3/36) tied Jharkhand 139 for 9 in 20 overs (Utkarsh Singh 29, Anukul Roy 28, Ishan Kishan 27, Ajay Dev Goud 4/22). Super over: Jharkhand 23/0 beat Hyderabad 14/1. Jharkhand: 4 points, Hyderabad: 0.