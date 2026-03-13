‘How can we interfere…’: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla on Sunrisers Leeds signing Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed

Abrar Ahmed's acquisition came after speculation over whether The Hundred teams owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will bid for Pakistani players or not (AP Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla has said that it doesn’t have a say in Sunrisers Leeds acquiring Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed The Hundred auction. The acquisition came after speculation over whether The Hundred teams owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will bid for Pakistani players or not, with the Leeds franchise being owned by Sun TV Network Limited, which also owns Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

“Our domain is limited to the IPL. We have nothing to do with what they do in a league outside that. How can we interfere with them signing a player in a foreign league. That’s upto them. It’s purely upto the franchise who have bough a team outside India. If they are taking some player outside India in that league, we are least concerned because, in IPL there is no such player,” Shukla told ANI on Friday.