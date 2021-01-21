scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Must Read

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021: Full list of retained and released players

SRH IPL 2021 retained and released players list: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), having been on a stellar run in recent years, are one of the teams to have retained most of their players. 

By: Sports Desk | January 21, 2021 4:30:51 pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad 2021 IPL Players List (IPL)

SRH IPL 2021 retained and released players: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), having been on a stellar run in recent years, are one of the teams to have retained most of their players.

SRH: List of players retained–  David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul SamadMitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh

List of players released- Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

READ | IPL 2021 Retained and Released Players for all 8 teams: Full List

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Moments to cherish: India’s remarkable 3-wicket win in Brisbane to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 21: Latest News