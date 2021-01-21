Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021: Full list of retained and released players

SRH IPL 2021 retained and released players: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), having been on a stellar run in recent years, are one of the teams to have retained most of their players.
SRH: List of players retained– David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh
🚨 Attention #OrangeArmy 🚨#RisersRetained for #IPL2021 📑#IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/OsPeoLnDy2
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 20, 2021
List of players released- Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj
READ | IPL 2021 Retained and Released Players for all 8 teams: Full List
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.