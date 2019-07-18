Toggle Menu
Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as head coach for IPL 2020

The newly-appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad's head coach Trevor Bayliss will step down from his current role with the England team after the Ashes 2019

England head coach Trevor Bayliss during nets
Trevor Bayliss will step down from his current role with the England team after the Ashes 2019

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have appointed England’s World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as their head coach for the upcoming season. Bayliss replaced Australia’s Tom Moody who has been associated with SRH for seven years.

The newly-appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach Trevor Bayliss will step down from his current role with the England team after the Ashes 2019.

“After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a new direction with the head coaching role and will be parting ways with Tom Moody,” the team said in a statement.

“Trevor has already won 2 IPL trophies with Kolkata Knight Riders and has also won the Big Bash League with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers forward.”

So far, the tenure of the 56-year-old has not been revealed yet. The franchise also thanked Moody for his contribution for the past seven years.

“We would like to thank Tom Moody, who has made an enormous impact with the franchise, helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years including a much measured treasured championship in 2016,” the statement added.

In IPL 2019, SRH were knocked out by Delhi Capitals (DC) in the eliminator beating them by two wickets.

