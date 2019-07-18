Sunrisers Hyderabad announce Trevor Bayliss as head coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have appointed England’s World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as their head coach for the upcoming season. Bayliss replaced Australia’s Tom Moody who has been associated with SRH for seven years.

Advertising

The newly-appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach Trevor Bayliss will step down from his current role with the England team after the Ashes 2019.

“After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a new direction with the head coaching role and will be parting ways with Tom Moody,” the team said in a statement.

“Trevor has already won 2 IPL trophies with Kolkata Knight Riders and has also won the Big Bash League with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers forward.”

Announcement Trevor Bayliss, England’s WC Winning coach, has been appointed as the new Head Coach of SunRisers Hyderabad. #SRHCoachTrevor pic.twitter.com/ajqeRUBym5 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 18, 2019

So far, the tenure of the 56-year-old has not been revealed yet. The franchise also thanked Moody for his contribution for the past seven years.

“We would like to thank Tom Moody, who has made an enormous impact with the franchise, helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years including a much measured treasured championship in 2016,” the statement added.

It’s been a privilege to work for Sunrisers Hyderabad, I have made many friendships and good memories. The success we’ve enjoyed over the 7 yrs is a testament to a hard working team on and off the field. A special thank you to the players, support staff and all the fans. https://t.co/2dYphE3yQF — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) July 18, 2019

In IPL 2019, SRH were knocked out by Delhi Capitals (DC) in the eliminator beating them by two wickets.