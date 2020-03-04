Sunil Joshi replaces MSK Prasad as chairman of BCCI’s selection committee

Sunil Joshi is the new chairman of selector. (Express Photo) Sunil Joshi is the new chairman of selector. (Express Photo)

The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) recommended former spinner, Sunil Joshi, for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee on Wednesday.

The CAC comprising Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to select the members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Mens).

Former seamer Harvinder Singh was also recommended for the senior men’s selection committee panel. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period, and make its recommendations to the BCCI.

Joshi and Singh replaced MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda on the committee. Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjpe from north, west and east zones have stayed on in the committee. Their term will end later this year.

The new committee will also pick the team for South Africa by Friday (March 6) evening.

“They were very clear with their presentation and thought process,” said CAC member Madan Lal on the reason behind the new appointments.

