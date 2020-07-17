Sunil Gavaskar’s small tips helped me make short balls my biggest strength: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq said Sunil Gavaskar’s tips in 1992 helped him throughout the 16-year long career. (FILE) Inzamam-ul-Haq said Sunil Gavaskar’s tips in 1992 helped him throughout the 16-year long career. (FILE)

Former Pakistan skipper and one of the greatest batsmen the country has ever produced Inzamam-ul -Haq has heaped praises on Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar. He said that it was Gavaskar who first scored 10,000 Test runs in world cricket and show the way to the world.

Inzamam, who played international cricket from 1992 to 2008, said in his YouTube channel video,” There have been many great batsmen in the world cricket but Sunny bhai will always stand alone when it comes to scoring these many runs in Test cricket. I wish I could play with him. He was the first man to score 10,000 Test runs. He helped many of us to think beyond and excel in the game.

“People across the globe respect him for a simple reason that he was a skilful and aggressive cricketer. He scored 10,000 runs at a time when pitches were not batsmen-friendly and even cricket bats were also not that great. All you had was your timing and skills. I believe his 10,000 runs in those tough batting conditions are equal to modern-day cricket’s 15000- 16000 runs.”

The little master played cricket from 1971 to 1987 and in 125 Tests, he scored 10122 runs at an average of astounding 51.12. His 34 hundreds were a record at that time too.

Recalling the tough tour of England in 1992 where Inzamam was struggling with short balls, he said, “After 1992 World Cup I went to England. I had a great World Cup but I was badly struggling against short balls. I was losing confidence and then I happened to meet Sunny bhai (Sunil Gavaskar) in a charity match and I asked him how to face short balls. He solved my problem in a few seconds as he asked me to go to nets and condition my mind in such a way that I stop thinking about facing short balls. I followed that same and from 1992 to 2008, playing short balls remained the biggest strength of my career.”

Inzamam played 120 Tests and 378 ODIs from 1992 to 2008. He also went on to score 8830 Test and 11739 ODI runs.

