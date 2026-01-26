‘This time he didn’t even need luck’: Sunil Gavaskar weighs in on Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form

Worries over Suryakumar Yadav’s form was a major talking point before the start of India’s ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Three matches into it, the Indian captain seems to have shown that fans will probably get to see the best of him in the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Suryakumar playing a major role in India’s daunting batting displays thus far in the series.

Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said that the innings in the first T20I is what Suryakumar needed. “His knock the other day in Raipur gave him exactly the confidence he needed. He hasn’t been short of form; he’s been short of runs,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.