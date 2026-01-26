‘This time he didn’t even need luck’: Sunil Gavaskar weighs in on Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form

Three matches into the T20I series against New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav seems to have shown that fans will probably get to see the best of him in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

google-preferred-btn
Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said that the innings in the first T20I is what Suryakumar needed (AP Photo)Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said that the innings in the first T20I is what Suryakumar needed (AP Photo)

Worries over Suryakumar Yadav’s form was a major talking point before the start of India’s ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Three matches into it, the Indian captain seems to have shown that fans will probably get to see the best of him in the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Suryakumar playing a major role in India’s daunting batting displays thus far in the series.

Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said that the innings in the first T20I is what Suryakumar needed. “His knock the other day in Raipur gave him exactly the confidence he needed. He hasn’t been short of form; he’s been short of runs,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Suryakumar scored a 22-ball 32 in the first match as India won by 48 runs. He has gone on to finish unbeaten on 82 off 37 in the second T20I and on 57 off 26 in the third. India won those two matches comfortably as well and have thus already confirmed victory in the five-match series.  “He has been batting very well in the nets. He’s not struggling there, he’s hitting the ball cleanly and all around the ground. It just wasn’t working for him in matches. Sometimes, all it takes is a bit of luck to get going. This time, he didn’t even need luck. That innings was exactly what he needed,” said Gavaskar.

Suryakumar endured the worst year of his career last year. He scored just 218 runs 19 T20I innings at a strike rate of 123.16 and average of just 13.62. It was the first time in his career that he struck at less than 150 in a calendar year. His form had been on the wane before that as well, with Suryakumar never quite hitting the highs that made him the best T20 batter in the world after taking over captaincy post India’s succesfull campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success
Manchester United legend Roy Keane quipped that even if Michael Carrick were to win the remaining games, he wouldn’t make his job permanent. (AP Photo)
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Trump hails 'historic bond' between India-US amid thaw in ties
trump modi, republic day
More conciliatory than confrontational, what did J&K Deputy CM’s Republic Day speech focus on?
While he avoided confrontation with the Centre, former CM Mehbooba Mufti warned that national institutions are being “weaponised” against constitutional values.
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
Shark Tank India 5 pitcher, berated by Anupam Mittal, says sales went up 2x, did one month's revenue in a day
Pistabarfi founders on Shark Tank India 5
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success
Manchester United legend Roy Keane quipped that even if Michael Carrick were to win the remaining games, he wouldn’t make his job permanent. (AP Photo)
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Republic Day
Surgeon says 'more people die from untreated gallstones than from gallbladder surgery': 'Doctor, bas gas hai...kuch strong de do'
digestion
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News