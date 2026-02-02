‘If you withdraw at the last moment…’: Sunil Gavaskar takes swipe at Pakistan boycott

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar criticised the Pakistan players and cricket board’s threat to boycott the India-Pakistan group stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup. The match, which is set to take place in Colombo on February 15, is now likely to not take place after the Pakistan government announced that the team would participate in the World Cup, but will not play the group stage game against India.
If the boycott goes through, India will be awarded a win. Gavaskar still believes that Pakistan will make a u-turn and play the game.
“I think in the next four or five days, when reactions start pouring in from across the world and even from their former players, there is a possibility that Pakistan will change their stance. Pakistan players have set examples. They keep coming back from retirement. So something like that might happen before the 15th,” Gavaskar said to India Today.
He also added that the issue was the last-minute withdrawal and that ICC should take action against Pakistan should they choose to stick to their decision.
Namibia, the USA and Netherlands are also part of the group that has India and Pakistan in it. The World Cup is set to begin on February 7 with India facing off against the USA.
“Definitely, I think if you withdraw at the last moment, that is an issue. If you withdraw earlier on, that’s another matter altogether. But if you withdraw at the last moment, on the eve of the tournament, then yes, I think certainly the ICC should come in and take some action,” said Gavaskar.
He then added, “I don’t know what action they will take, but I think there are so many other boards involved, so it’s not just going to be one person’s decision. However, it should be something that ensures no other team in the future also considers doing that.”
