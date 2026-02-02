‘If you withdraw at the last moment…’: Sunil Gavaskar takes swipe at Pakistan boycott

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar criticised the Pakistan players and cricket board’s threat to boycott the India-Pakistan group stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup. The match, which is set to take place in Colombo on February 15, is now likely to not take place after the Pakistan government announced that the team would participate in the World Cup, but will not play the group stage game against India.

If the boycott goes through, India will be awarded a win. Gavaskar still believes that Pakistan will make a u-turn and play the game.

“I think in the next four or five days, when reactions start pouring in from across the world and even from their former players, there is a possibility that Pakistan will change their stance. Pakistan players have set examples. They keep coming back from retirement. So something like that might happen before the 15th,” Gavaskar said to India Today.