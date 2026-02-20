Sunil Gavaskar points out an area for Shivam Dube to work on: ‘Will become a really scary batter’

Shivam Dube ensured that India post a competitive total against the Netherlands, which the latter were ultimately unable to pose any serious challenge to, by blazing 66 runs in 31 balls in his side’s last T20 World Cup 2026 group game. India were placed at 69/3 around the time that Dube started going big guns. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team finished their group stage matches with a 17-run win over Netherlands and with Dube among runs, India will hope the all-rounder plays a major role in the Super 8s.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Dube and says that the all-rounder could become a ‘really scary batter’ if he works on developing the inside-out shot. “Shivam Dube is very difficult to bowl to because he has a wide range of shots,” Gavaskar told Star Sports. “You can bowl outside off stump, but he still has the power to hit over long on. He is not just looking to hit over mid-wicket and square-leg. He can clear long off as well. If he works hard on developing the inside-out shot over extra cover, he will become a really scary batter. Then he can hit the ball to any part of the ground. The way Shivam Dube is maturing with every innings is very good news for India.”