Sunil Gavaskar points out an area for Shivam Dube to work on: ‘Will become a really scary batter’

Shivam Dube's 66 off 31 balls helped India recover from a mini-collapse in their final group game of the T20 World Cup against the Netherlands.

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 03:05 PM IST
Dube's innings helped India to a 17-run win against the Netherlands. (AP Photo)Dube's innings helped India to a 17-run win against the Netherlands. (AP Photo)
Shivam Dube ensured that India post a competitive total against the Netherlands, which the latter were ultimately unable to pose any serious challenge to, by blazing 66 runs in 31 balls in his side’s last T20 World Cup 2026 group game. India were placed at 69/3 around the time that Dube started going big guns. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team finished their group stage matches with a 17-run win over Netherlands and with Dube among runs, India will hope the all-rounder plays a major role in the Super 8s.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Dube and says that the all-rounder could become a ‘really scary batter’ if he works on developing the inside-out shot. “Shivam Dube is very difficult to bowl to because he has a wide range of shots,” Gavaskar told Star Sports. “You can bowl outside off stump, but he still has the power to hit over long on. He is not just looking to hit over mid-wicket and square-leg. He can clear long off as well. If he works hard on developing the inside-out shot over extra cover, he will become a really scary batter. Then he can hit the ball to any part of the ground. The way Shivam Dube is maturing with every innings is very good news for India.”

This was the hosts’ fourth win of the tournament and they thus finished top of Group A. Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy took three wickets for 14 runs in his quota of four overs against Netherlands and the 34-year-old now has a total of nine wickets in the tournament. “Varun Chakaravarthy’s figures of three for 14 in four overs are amazing. When you take wickets, you also take away runs from the opposition. Clearly, Varun is going to be your key bowler. India will depend a great deal on Varun’s four overs. How the opposition tries to counter him in the Super 8 stage will be very interesting to see,” added Gavaskar.

India will play their first Super 8 encounter against South Africa at Ahmedabad on Sunday. Gavaskar feels that Axar Patel will be back in the playing eleven for the game. “I feel Axar Patel will definitely come back to the playing XI for the Super 8 games. Now, whether he comes in place of Arshdeep Singh, we will have to wait and see. Whether Washington keeps his place is another aspect we don’t know. My feeling is that Washington will probably keep his place. On a ground like the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on a pitch with hardly any turn, the team management might not go with Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep also did not play too many matches against South Africa in the five-match T20I series. My feeling is that Washington Sundar, being able to bat at number eight and hit the ball, gives him an advantage. So I feel only the return of Axar Patel in place of Arshdeep Singh will be the change.” said Gavaskar.

