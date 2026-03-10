‘Pulling off Jofra Archer reminiscent of Viv Richards’: Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on Sanju Samson after his Player of the Tournament exploits at T20 World Cup

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar applauded Sanju Samson for his batting exploits in the last three matches of the T20 World Cup, saying that his batting was a combination of Viv Richards and Mahela Jayawardene.

The 76-year-old hailed the performance of India’s T20 World Cup winning team, stating that it was a ‘true team performance’, where everyone chipped in at various stages of the tournament.

“Samson provided that in all his three fifty-plus innings in playing classical cricket shots, along with some of the most imperious pulling and hooking seen in recent times. His pulling, off the fierce pace of Jofra Archer, was reminiscent of Viv Richards at his powerful best, though most of his batting is more like the Sri Lankan stylist Mahela Jayawardene,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.