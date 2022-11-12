scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

‘Aap IPL khelte hain, wahaan par aapko thakaan nahi hoti? (You play IPL, you don’t get tired there?’: Gavaskar questions Team India’s concept of workload management

Sunil Gavaskar questions Team India's 'workload management' concept, saying Indian cricketers never complain about it during the IPL.

Indian players sing their national anthem ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide, Australia. (AP)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has made a scathing attack on Team India’s ‘workload management’ concept following their exit from the T20 World Cup in the semifinals.

Gavaskar said he can’t understand why the senior players talk about the workload management, when they are playing for India, they never questions it during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Aap IPL khelte hain, poora season khelte hain, wahan aap travelling karte hain… sirf pichhla IPL 4 centres me hua tha, baaki sab jagah aap idhar-udhar daudte rehte hain. Vahan par aapko thakaan nahi hoti? Vahan workload nahi hota? Sirf jab Bharat ke liye khelna hota hai, vo bhi tab jab aap non-glamorous countries me jaate hain, tab aapka workload banta hai? Ye baat galat hai,” Gavaskar told Aajtak

“(You play in the whole season of the IPL, travel from one place to other. You don’t get tired there? Is there no workload? Only when you play for India, especially when you have to tour a non-glamorous country, do you remember workload? This is wrong).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?...Premium
Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?...
In Delhi University, switch from cut-off to CUET helps Bihar state board,...Premium
In Delhi University, switch from cut-off to CUET helps Bihar state board,...

Senior India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, has been rested for India’s New Zealand tour.

Gavaskar also said that the BCCI must not pamper the cricketers so much and must send a strong message going forward.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Workload aur fitness saath me nahi ho sakte. Agar aap fit hai, toh workload ka sawaal kahan aaya? Hum Marathi me kehte hain, ki thoda laad karte hain, vo thoda kam karein. Ham aapko team me le rahe hain, ham aapko kaafi retainer fee bhi de rahe hain. Agar aapko workload ki vajah se aap khel nahi rahe, fir retainer fee bhi nikaalein.

Advertisement

“(If you’re fit, how does workload come into the picture? Stop pampering the players. You’re being picked in team, you’re being paid a retainer fee. If you can’t play because of workload, waive off the retainer fee too),” said Gavaskar.

India are slated to play three ODIs and three T20Is in New Zealand.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 09:56:17 am
Next Story

Iranians mark ‘Bloody Friday’ with more protests

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

England storm into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 12: Latest News