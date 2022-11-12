‘Aap IPL khelte hain, wahaan par aapko thakaan nahi hoti? (You play IPL, you don’t get tired there?’: Gavaskar questions Team India’s concept of workload management

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has made a scathing attack on Team India’s ‘workload management’ concept following their exit from the T20 World Cup in the semifinals.

Gavaskar said he can’t understand why the senior players talk about the workload management, when they are playing for India, they never questions it during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Aap IPL khelte hain, poora season khelte hain, wahan aap travelling karte hain… sirf pichhla IPL 4 centres me hua tha, baaki sab jagah aap idhar-udhar daudte rehte hain. Vahan par aapko thakaan nahi hoti? Vahan workload nahi hota? Sirf jab Bharat ke liye khelna hota hai, vo bhi tab jab aap non-glamorous countries me jaate hain, tab aapka workload banta hai? Ye baat galat hai,” Gavaskar told Aajtak

“(You play in the whole season of the IPL, travel from one place to other. You don’t get tired there? Is there no workload? Only when you play for India, especially when you have to tour a non-glamorous country, do you remember workload? This is wrong).”

Senior India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, has been rested for India’s New Zealand tour.

Gavaskar also said that the BCCI must not pamper the cricketers so much and must send a strong message going forward.

“Workload aur fitness saath me nahi ho sakte. Agar aap fit hai, toh workload ka sawaal kahan aaya? Hum Marathi me kehte hain, ki thoda laad karte hain, vo thoda kam karein. Ham aapko team me le rahe hain, ham aapko kaafi retainer fee bhi de rahe hain. Agar aapko workload ki vajah se aap khel nahi rahe, fir retainer fee bhi nikaalein.

“(If you’re fit, how does workload come into the picture? Stop pampering the players. You’re being picked in team, you’re being paid a retainer fee. If you can’t play because of workload, waive off the retainer fee too),” said Gavaskar.

India are slated to play three ODIs and three T20Is in New Zealand.