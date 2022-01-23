Sunil Gavaskar questions KL Rahul’s ascendancy to captaincy

Sunil Gavaskar has lambasted India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul’s captaincy in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.

KL is also tipped as the next man in line to take up the Test captaincy after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role, following a 2-1 series defeat against South Africa. KL was also India’s captain in the second Test in Johannesburg and looked clueless.

Speaking on KL Rahul’s ODI captaincy in the first two ODIs, Gavaskar said KL Rahul is out of ideas, whenever there is a partnership.

“Well, when there is a partnership, sometimes the captain goes out of ideas. I think that is what happened. This was a very good pitch to bat on. The ball was coming onto the bat quite nicely, you can play through the line,” Gavaskar said on India Today

“During that partnership, it did look as if he had run out of ideas. KL Rahul didn’t know where to go. When you have your two-most experienced death-overs bowlers in Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar, you have to keep them for the last 5-6 overs.

“So that’s where you can actually stop the opposition from running away with a big score. But these are early days of his captaincy and maybe things will turn around, let’s hope for Indian cricket’s sake that things turn around in the next couple of days,” he added.

Gavaskar also questioned KL Rahul’s ascendancy to captaincy as the 29-year-old is yet to lead his state team Karnataka.

“Rahul doesn’t have much experience of captaincy. He has only captained Punjab Kings in the last two IPLs. Apart from that, in any format tournament – Ranji Trophy or List A. That’s why you need to have patience when you think of him as captain. Even if you look at his captaincy in IPL, Punjab Kings haven’t done anything on note in the last two years,” said Gavaskar.

In the ongoing debate on who should be India’s next Test captain, former captain Mohammed Azharuddin has said that he would prefer Rohit Sharma to be the red ball captain.

For Test Captaincy I Think Rishab Pant is Right Choice. What Do You Think?#AskAzar — Anjana Om Modi (Parody) (@AnjanaOmModiPaa) January 22, 2022

In a Twitter thread started by Azhar, he encouraged fans to ask him any question. “Ask me a question if you need cricketing advise. Happy to answer today,” he said. There, a Twitter user said he preferred Rishabh Pant to be the Test captain, to which Azharuddin replied,” If Rohit Sharma declines then it should go to Rishab Pant.”

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said he believes Rohit Sharma should be given the reins of the Test team as Virat Kohli’s successor. Speaking on the sidelines of the Legends Cricket League, Pietersen said: “I like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, you are spoilt for choice. Rishabh Pant not yet, may be in one day (cricket) yes. Sharma and Rahul are very fine cricketers. I like Hitman (Rohit Sharma), I love watching his cricket. He has done well for Mumbai Indians and he is next in line.”