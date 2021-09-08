Sunil Gavaskar picks his T20 World Cup squad, leaves out Dhawan and Iyer

With the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup inching closer, there have been a lot of speculation about who will make the cut for Team India. The UAE has been the chosen destination for the tournament this year and every team in the world will be vying to get their hands on the coveted trophy when they take the field. Ahead of an official announcement of the Indian contingent, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has also weighed in and named his 15-man roster for the showpiece event.

The icon left out left-hander Shikhar Dhawan from the squad and stated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will open the batting. He then picked three players from Mumbai Indians in his squad. While Suryakumar Yadav will occupy the No.3 slot, the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal will occupy the middle order.

Right-hander Shreyas Iyer was excluded from Sunil Gavaskar’s squad as well. The other two all-rounders who were picked are Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Gavaskar also picked five pacers naming Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Mohammed Shami in his squad. The only specialist spinner who made it was Yuzvendra Chahal.

Speaking on the inclusion of Krunal in the team, the original Little Master said on Sports Tak, “He’s an all-rounder, a very experienced player, has performed very well in the IPL for the past many years so he surely deserves a place. He’s left-handed, which is an advantage as well.”

India are scheduled to play their first match of the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Sunil Gavaskar’s India squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar (subject to fitness), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal.