Sunil Gavaskar pauses speech mid-way to answer wife’s phone call

A video of batting great Sunil Gavaskar has gone viral with fans applauding his affection for his wife. Speaking at an event, the former India captain pauses his speech after receiving a call from his wife, leaving the audience touched by the moment. And as the video went viral on social media, Gavaskar has been winning the hearts on internet as well.

The incident unfolded at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care, where Gavaskars was attending as the chief guest at an event held in celebration of honouring around 850 under privileged children who received heart surgeries through the ‘Gift of Life’ initiative. The event was organised by Rotary Club of Bombay Airport.