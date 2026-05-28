Gavaskar on Sooryavanshi missing 100: ‘Everyone apart from SRH players were sad’

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar lavished huge praise on teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his blistering 29-ball 97 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator, terming him ‘God’s gift to Indian cricket’. The 76-year-old also said the youngster needs o be picked for India’s upcoming white ball tour of England.

“2026 will be remembered as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Year. He (Sooryavanshi) is ready to play T20 International cricket. For England away T20 series, he will be selected. I mean he deserves to be selected after this brilliant show. If you don’t give him chance after this performance, when will you give him chance? Don’t go by his age. He is hitting those bowlers who are older than him. In fact at 15, he is hitting bowlers with 15 years of international experience. Just look at his fearless approach,” Gavaskar said on the Sports Tak YouTube channel.