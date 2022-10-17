Sunil Gavaskar asks Mohd Yusuf: Abhi bhi aapka record hai na,1800 runs ka?

India legend Sunil Gavaskar met Pakistan captain Babar Azam recently at a private gathering. The former India player also interacted with other luminaries there, including former Pakistan player Mohammad Yousuf, who Gavaskar asked, “Abhi bhi aapka record hai na,1800 runs ka? Test cricket mein (You still hold the record no of 1800 runs in Test Cricket?) to which the latter nodded affirmatively. Yousuf is the current record owner of scoring the highest Test runs in a calendar year when in 2006 he played 11 matches, 19 innings and amassed 1,788 runs.

Gavaskar also presented Babar with a special cap signed by him and was also seen discussing shot selection with the Pakistan captain where he was heard telling him that there would be no problem if a batter’s shot selection is based on the situation.

Coming into the World Cup, Babar’s inconsistent batting form has been under the spotlight but he’ll be hoping to turn his fortunes around when the tournament proper begins.

A couple of days ago, all the team captains celebrated Babar’s 28th birthday after they addressed a joint press conference in Melbourne ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Australia captain Aaron Finch surprised Babar Azam with the birthday cake while the Pakistani skipper was having a conversation with Scotland’s Richie Berrington.

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 23.

In last year’s tournament, Babar was the top run-getter with 303 runs in six games. He set the tone of Pakistan’s unbeaten run in the group stage with a brilliant half-century in the opening game against India and equalled the record of India’s Virat Kohli and Matthew Hayden to score four half centuries in a single edition of the tournament.