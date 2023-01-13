scorecardresearch
‘Would have been fantastic if he had gotten a 400-plus’: Sunil Gavaskar lauds Prithvi Shaw for his marathon 379

Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday hit the second-highest score in Ranji Trophy history when he slammed 379 against Assam.

Indian former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on the left and Prithvi Shaw on the right. (FILE)

Former cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar lauded Prithvi Shaw for his marathon 379 in Round 5 of the Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai.

Gavaskar while on commentary duty during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, said “This is what was needed from him, he was scoring lovely 60s-70s. So many people were scoring 60s-70s. If you really want to grab the attention of the selection committee. Get the bigger hundreds, the double and triple hundreds. He almost got a 400, that would have been fantastic if he had gotten a 400-plus score.”

Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday hit the second-highest score in Ranji Trophy history when he slammed 379 against Assam. Maharashtra’s Bhausheb Nimbalkar had scored unbeaten 443 runs against Kathiawar in December 1948. Shaw’s innings came in 383 balls with 49 fours and four sixes.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Shaw said “I wasn’t thinking much that I have to create a record today. When I came back after scoring 240 runs, I left those runs at the ground itself. I just wanted to start fresh from zero. I was blank and was just playing as per merit of the ball. I just went there, took a fresh guard and started on a fresh day. I didn’t know it was a record, I was told inside the dressing room that I hit the second-highest score.”

“I was batting well but I wasn’t getting runs. Sometimes you just have to play the situation, put your head down and play as per the conditions. Sometimes you have to play something completely different than your game. It comes with maturity, today, I was just thinking about playing all grounded shots as the outfield was good. The ball was also keeping low and it wasn’t easy to play square of the pitch, so I was scoring more in V areas,” he added.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 09:14 IST
