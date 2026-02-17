Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'

Some of cricket’s most celebrated figures, from Sunil Gavaskar to Greg Chappell, set aside old rivalries on Tuesday and signed a joint appeal demanding that Pakistan’s government treat the imprisoned former prime minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan with basic dignity, provide urgent medical care and guarantee fair access to courts.

The open letter was signed by 14 former captains spanning six decades of the game, including Mike Atherton (England); Allan Border, and Ian and Greg Chappell (Australia); Gavaskar and Kapil Dev (India); Clive Lloyd (West Indies); and John Wright (New Zealand).

“Greg Chappell messaged asking if I would sign the appeal along with the other former skippers and I agreed straightaway,” Gavaskar told The Indian Express.

“I have known Imran since he was 17 years old when India was playing at Worcester… after the Test series win at The Oval. He was trying to qualify as an overseas player for Worcestershire then. Whatever the political differences there, we believe that he should be looked after in a humane manner and given proper medical care,” Gavaskar said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kapil Dev echoed the sentiment. “The former international captains and I have signed the letter. I stand by what is said in the letter regarding Imran Khan,” he said.

The other signatories include Michael Brearley, David Gower and Nasser Hussain from England, and Australia’s Kim Hughes, Steve Waugh and Belinda Clark who is widely regarded as one of the greatest women’s cricketers in history.

Writing in The Times, London, Atherton said Greg Chappell rallied the group and provided the impetus for a united voice from the cricketing world amid deepening concern over Imran’s health.

“As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon,” reads the open letter dated February 17.

Imran, 73, led Pakistan to its only World Cup victory, in 1992 in Australia, a triumph that cemented his status as a national icon. He later entered politics, founding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, when he was removed from office in a no-confidence vote.

He has been held in detention since August 2023 on a slew of charges that his supporters maintain are politically motivated, and is currently serving two separate sentences of 17 years and 14 years.

Concerns over Imran’s physical condition have mounted in recent weeks. Atherton reported in The Times that the former captain is close to losing sight in his right eye.

Imran is being held at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi where, according to the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, he has been subjected to extended periods of solitary confinement, held in his cell for 23 hours a day with severely restricted access to the outside world and under constant camera surveillance.

The captains outlined three specific demands: “medical attention from doctors of Mr. Khan’s own choosing”; “humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards”, including regular visits by close family members; and “fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance”.

The signatories were careful to note that their appeal was made “without prejudice to any legal proceedings”.

Within Pakistan, the cricket fraternity has been rallying in support of Imran. Atherton noted in The Times that Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, two of Imran’s most celebrated fast-bowling proteges, took to social media urging authorities to allow their former captain access to proper medical care. Their calls were echoed by Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi.

“Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn — and respect endures,” the signatories wrote.

The breadth of the group, crossing national and generational lines, lent the appeal unusual weight. Several of the signatories, including Gavaskar and Kapil, had competed directly against Imran during his playing career, which stretched from 1971 to 1992.

Pakistani government officials had earlier described the charges against Imran as lawful, and rejected characterisations of his prosecution as political persecution, arguing that no individual, regardless of their standing, is above the rule of law.