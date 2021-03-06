Sunil Gavaskar felicitated on 50th anniversary of Test debut

Sunil Gavaskar was felicitated on the sidelines of the India vs England 4th Test. (BCCI)

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was on Saturday felicitated by the BCCI on the 50th anniversary of his Test debut.

The 71-year-old former skipper received a commemorative Test cap from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during the lunch break on day three of the fourth and final Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

“Celebrating 50 glorious years of the legendary former #TeamIndia Captain Mr. Sunil Gavaskar’s Test debut today,” the BCCI tweeted.

Celebrating 50 years of Sunil Gavaskar’s Test debut 👏👏 The cricketing world paid tribute to the legendary former India Captain Mr. Sunil Gavaskar on the occasion of his 50th anniversary of his Test debut for India. @Paytm #INDvENG Full video 🎥 👉 https://t.co/k97YiyvcmR pic.twitter.com/za4Soq0yMh — BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2021

Shah also posted pictures of the brief ceremony on his official Twitter handle.

“Join me in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Shri Sunil Gavaskar Ji’s Test debut for India. It is indeed a momentous occasion for all Indians and we are getting to celebrate it at the world’s largest cricket facility Narendra Modi Stadium,” he wrote.

A veteran of the game, Gavaskar featured in 125 Tests, 108 ODIs between 1971-1987, amassing 10,122 and 3,092 respectively. He was also a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning side.

Gavaskar held the record for scoring most tons in Test cricket until Sachin Tendulkar surpassed his tally in 2005.

In his debut match against the West Indies, Gavaskar notched up half centuries in both innings, scoring 65 in the first and remaining unbeaten on 67 in the second essay.

India won that game by seven wickets and the went on to win the series 1-0.