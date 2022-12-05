scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar defends KL Rahul, says India were 70-80 runs short

I think India didn't score 70-80 more runs is the reason why they lost, says Gavaskar.

Sunil Gavaskar defended KL Rahul, who dropped a aerial sitter against Bangladesh. (File)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar defended KL Rahul, who dropped an aerial sitter when Bangladesh still needed 32 runs, and said it was the batters who cost India the match.

“You can’t really say that was it. Because yes, I think that was the last wicket. That should have made the match over. But the fact that India scored 186, I think you gonna look at that as well,” Gavaskar told the Sony Sports Network.

Bangladesh’s last wicket pair of Mehidy Hasan Miraj and Mustafizur Rahaman pulled off an absolute heist with a thrilling 51-run stand as India choked during final half an hour to lose a low-scoring opening ODI by one wicket in Mirpur on Sunday.

Defiant 10th-wicket Bangladesh stand snatches victory in first ODI

“The bowlers did wonderfully well, to get themselves in a position where they were 136-9. And then Hasan Miraj came, they had a bit of luck with that drop catch, but he played really well. He played sensibly. They took the attack to the opposition and played some bold shots,” he said.

“When you are asked to chase less than 4 runs an over. Like Bangladesh were asked to chase, automatically, the pressure comes down. Bangladesh made it difficult for themselves by playing ultra cautiously. That’s what got them into trouble,” he added.

While India produced yet another poor batting show which saw them get all-out for 186 in 41.2 overs.

“I think India didn’t score 70-80 more runs is the reason why they lost,” said Gavaskar.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

