‘Opt out of the entire tournament’: Sunil Gavaskar blasts Pakistan’s ‘baffling’ decision to snub India game at T20 World Cup

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has slammed Pakistan for throwing tantrums by deciding not to play against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 match scheduled for February 15. Gavaskar suggested Pakistan should forfeit the entire T20 World Cup, and not just the India game if they felt hard done by the ICC.

“If they felt Bangladesh had been hard done by by the ICC, they should have opted out of the entire tournament, and not just the match against India,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

“With the political situation in Bangladesh in massive churn, and with general elections due in a few days, Pakistan saw a chance to cosy up to Bangladesh. Their government instructed their team to play the tournament, but not play against India. It was baffling,” he added.