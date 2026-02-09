‘Opt out of the entire tournament’: Sunil Gavaskar blasts Pakistan’s ‘baffling’ decision to snub India game at T20 World Cup

Gavaskar also took a dig at the "old powers" for questioning India's stance on the Bangladesh issue.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 11:34 PM IST
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed Pakistan. (FILE PHOTO)Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed Pakistan. (FILE PHOTO)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has slammed Pakistan for throwing tantrums by deciding not to play against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 match scheduled for February 15. Gavaskar suggested Pakistan should forfeit the entire T20 World Cup, and not just the India game if they felt hard done by the ICC.

“If they felt Bangladesh had been hard done by by the ICC, they should have opted out of the entire tournament, and not just the match against India,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

“With the political situation in Bangladesh in massive churn, and with general elections due in a few days, Pakistan saw a chance to cosy up to Bangladesh. Their government instructed their team to play the tournament, but not play against India. It was baffling,” he added.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Chances of India-Pakistan game going ahead brighten as Bangladesh ask PCB to end boycott threat

Pakistan had stated that they will not take the field against India in the group stage fixture of the T20 World Cup. The decision was taken by the Pakistan government earlier this month, while giving its team the approval to travel to Sri Lanka to feature in the tournament, which began on February 7.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India,” said a post on X (Formerly Twitter).

Ever since Bangladesh put in a request to move its matches from India to Sri Lanka citing security concerns and failed, Pakistan had been protesting against the decision. In a show of support to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, they voted in favour of their request in the ICC board meeting and their chairman Mohsin Naqvi even threatened to boycott the tournament.

Story continues below this ad

Gavaskar also took a dig at the “old powers” for questioning India’s stance on the Bangladesh issue. He said, “Over the next few days, we were told by many distinguished people connected with Pakistan cricket and politics that they had decided they were not going to be bullied by India. Hence the decision not to play India. Only they can explain how India bullies other nations into voting with them. Then there are some others, especially from the old powers, for whom India replacing them as the power centre in the world game has never gone down well. They were quick to join the noise and ask whether, if India had decided not to play in a country, the ICC would have accepted their position or thrown them out of the tournament.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
T20 World Cup: Chances of India-Pakistan game going ahead brighten as Bangladesh ask PCB to end boycott threat
Pakistan players, right, stand for their national anthem before the start of the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Max O'Dowd faces abuse for dropping Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf: 'It seems Indian fans were angrier than Dutch supporters'
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf was dropped by Netherlands' Max O’Dowd during the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament opener. (PHOTO: AP & Screengrab/JioHotstar)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
'Congress itself isn't sure': Amid push for a no-trust motion against Om Birla, cracks emerge
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of Lok Sabha during the Parliament Budget Session
Bangladesh urge Pakistan to play against India in T20 World Cup 'for benefit of cricket ecosystem'
Pakistan India handshakes Salman Agha Mike Hesson
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
T20 World Cup: Chances of India-Pakistan game going ahead brighten as Bangladesh ask PCB to end boycott threat
Pakistan players, right, stand for their national anthem before the start of the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Sanae Takaichi
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
RBI, RBI governor
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
Advertisement
Feb 09: Latest News