‘Never forget that these commentators are loyal to their country’: Sunil Gavaskar cautions media amid speculations around 2023 WC squad

Batting legend and current commentator Sunil Gavaskar cautioned Indian media not to take the opinions of the foreign commentators regarding who should be selected in the India squad for the upcoming 50-over World Cup 2023.

Sunil Gavaskar in his column for Mid-Day wrote, “Hopefully, our media won’t be going to overseas commentators asking who should be picked for India. Never forget that these commentators are loyal to their country and may actually suggest names that may not be what India needs.”

Recalling the last world cup squad in 2019, Gavaskar wrote, “We saw what happened in the last World Cup where a newcomer’s name was pushed by the overseas commentators during that season’s IPL and he was eventually picked over a proven performer and India ended up hardly playing him in the XI.”

“Cricket being hugely popular, it is understandable that there has to be some cricket news or the other but it would be terrific if we don’t go around asking foreigners what our teams should be, because then the joke could well be on us, the Indian fans and it won’t be funny at all,” added Gavaskar.

Keeping the upcoming World Cup ahead in mind, the BCCI has shortlisted 20 players who will be rotated till the 50 overs ICC World Cup. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that those outside the pool of 20 will remain in contention since exceptional domestic performances can open the World Cup for them.

“Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP (Future Tours Programme) and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL franchises to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023,” the BCCI said in a press release in December.