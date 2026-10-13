Sunil Gavaskar calls for football-style divisions in international cricket

Batting great and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has called for a standardisation of records, particularly in T20 Internationals, and maybe introducing football-style divisions in cricket to that effect. Gavaskar has also said that something similar needs to be taken into consideration in the Ranji Trophy as well. Gavaskar took the example of Mongolia’s recent T20I match against Thailand, in which they were all out for just 13 runs while chasing 193 in the men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A.

“That, of course, is not the lowest score in this format,” said Gavaskar in his column on Mid-Day about Mongolia’s paltry score. “That dubious record belongs to Ivory coast who were bowled out for just 7 runs against Nigeria. Mongolia in 2024 had got only 10 runs against Singapore in another T20 international,” he said. Gavaskar feels that while these matches are rightly called internationals since they are between two teams representing their countries, the question is whether there should be “some sort of minimum standard before stats from these mismatched games are considered for records”.