Sunil Gavaskar outraged after fan breaches security in Pune Test

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was outraged at the security arrangement at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune after a fan broke the security cordon and entered the playing area.

During the third day of the ongoing Test against South Africa, a fan entered the playing area and ran towards Rohit Sharma, who was standing at the slips. The fan went down on the ground and touched Rohit’s feet, before he was escorted off the playing area by the security staff.

Gavaskar, who is one of the members of the commentary panel in the ongoing series, was furious over the incident and held the ground security staff responsible for the interruption.

“These incidents happen because security people are not watching the crowd but are watching the match. This has been the perennial problem in India,” said Gavaskar on air.

“The security is not there to watch the match for free. They are there to stop such interruptions from happening,” he added.

Gavaskar insisted that these incidents pose a major security threat to players. “I say put the camera on the security and check whether they are watching the match or the crowd. This is a dangerous security issue which is what you are there for, to make sure no one goes into the ground. Anyone can cause damage to a player. It has happened in the past, why to take a chance,” he said.

Saturday’s incident is the third such security breach that happened in ongoing South Africa’s tour of India.

In the first Test at Vishakhapatnam, a fan entered the ground and shook India skipper Virat Kohli’s hand and also tried to take a selfie.

Earlier during the second T20I between the two teams in Mohali, the match was interrupted twice as fans entered the field of play.