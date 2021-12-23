Sunil Gavaskar’s 83 Review: ‘Blown away… look, style of every player uncanny’

At the 83 movie premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the members of Kapil Dev’s World Cup winning cricket team relived their past.

A special screening of the movie was organised that invited India’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad members. They rewound to every moment of magic, recreated on celluloid by director Kabir Khan.

As the legendary Sunil Gavaskar said, he was blown away. “Saw the movie for the first time at the Premiere last night and was blown away by the film. It’s simply brilliant and the way every actor has got the mannerisms, the walk, the look, the style of every player was unbelievably uncanny. Full marks to Kabir Khan and his team for their efforts,” the batting maestro told The Indian Express.

Tahir Bhasin has played Gavaskar in the film, while Ranveer Singh is skipper Kapil Dev.

Gavaskar called the 1983 World Cup triumph the most memorable moment of his life and the movie has allowed him to rekindle that.

“It made me relive that glorious campaign, culminating in the most memorable moment of my life, when Kaps received the trophy and lifted it high over his head,” said the former India captain.

He spoke about India’s World Cup successes under MS Dhoni also and wished the team well for the two upcoming world events – T20 World Cup next year and the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

“MSD and his boys gave similarly emotional moments in 2007, 2011 and 2013 (Champions Trophy), and God willing, am looking forward to 2022 and 2023 for that incredible high that every Indian gets when the country is the Champion of the World,” said Gavaskar.

’83’ has been an ambitious project by Khan and during a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, he spoke about the challenges.

“There were numerous challenges. It’s a true story of what really had happened but it’s amazing how each character did contribute to the journey. Everyone had a place in the fun. I had to be sure about getting all details right, about recreating an event that’s so iconic and deeply entrenched in the collective memory of Indians,” the filmmaker had said.

As for Kapil’s Devils, they bonded again over the movie premiere. For fans, it’s coming to the theaters on Friday.