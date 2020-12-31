Sunil Gavaskar suggests new opening pair for 3rd Test, Shubman Gill to be pushed down the order

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are the two openers Sunil Gavaskar would like to see India go into the 3rd Test against Australia with. Shubman Gill, who impressed with knocks of 45 and 35* on debut, should be pushed down to the middle order, Gavaskar also said.

“I would be keeping Mayank Agarwal. I know he’s not looked good but he’s a quality player. I would keep him in the side and open the batting with Rohit,” Gavaskar told Sanjay Manjrekar on Sony Sports Network.

“Despite the fact that Shubman Gill has looked so good at the top, I’d look to bat him at No.5. With his approach he (might not) be too successful at the opening position also at the U19 level he was batting down the order so I think for Shubman Gill no.5 would be the ideal position,” he added.

Gavaskar suggested that Gill be played in Hanuma Vihari’s position in the 3rd Test and that Rohit Sharma come into the XI in Vihari’s place.

The third Test is to be held from January 7. The series is currently locked 1-1 after India won the second Test in Melbourne