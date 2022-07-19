scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Sundar dazzles on County debut with 4 for 69

The 22-year-old removed opener Will Young (2 off 25), a well-set Rob Keogh (54 off 82), Ryan Rickleton (22 off 41), and Tom Taylor (1 off 4) on his return to red ball cricket.

Updated: July 19, 2022 10:49:13 pm
Sundar last played a first-class game in July last year. A finger injury had also kept him away from the game for a while. (Twitter/Lancashire Cricket)

India all-rounder Washington Sundar made his presence felt on his County debut for Lancashire by picking up 4 for 69 against Northamptonshire here on Tuesday.

Sundar last played a first-class game in July last year. A finger injury had also kept him away from the game for a while.

The all-rounder has already represented India in all three formats and has also made over 50 appearances in the IPL.

At close of play, Northampton were 218 for 7 in 72 overs.

