Sulakshan Kulkarni head coach of Indian squad in Disability World Cricket Series

Former Mumbai stumper and coach Sulakshan Kulkarni is the head coach of ‘Wadekar Warriors’ which will represent India at next month’s Physical Disability World Cricket Series. Former Mumbai Cricket Association vice president Vinod Deshpande, who is the team director (cricket operations), gave the information here Friday.

“Sulakshan Kulkarni is the head coach. Then in support staff we have Niranjan Pandit who served Mumbai and now is

with the Rajasthan Royals as physio.

“We have Amogh Pandit as trainer and he was with the Mumbai team for 17 years,” Deshpande said at the Seawoods Grand Central mall where the team paid a visit. The tournament will be held in England from August 3

to 14 and the Indian team will leave for England on July 26. Saurabh Walkar will be the video analyst, Deshpande

said.

“Coincidentally, this support team was with the Mumbai team in 2012-13, when it emerged as the champions (in Ranji Trophy) under Sulakshan Kulkarni,” added Deshpande.

Kulkarni has been working with the team for the past one month and the team will now have a camp at Shegav near

Bhusaval in North Maharashtra.

Skipper Vikrant Keni expressed hope that the team will do well and said they were going early to get acclimatised to

the conditions in England.