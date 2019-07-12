Toggle Menu
Sulakshan Kulkarni head coach of Indian squad in Disability World Cricket Serieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/sulakshan-kulkarni-head-coach-of-indian-squad-in-disability-world-cricket-series-5827042/

Sulakshan Kulkarni head coach of Indian squad in Disability World Cricket Series

Sulakshan Kulkarni has been working with the team for the past one month and the team will now have a camp at Shegav near Bhusaval in North Maharashtra.

Sulakshan Kulkarani, Sulakshan Kulkarani head coach, Sulakshan Kulkarni Wadekar Warriors, Physical Disability World Cricket series, Sulkashan Kulkarani Mumbai wicketkeeper
Sulakshan Kulkarani appointed as head coach of ‘Wadekar Warriors’ (Express archive)

Former Mumbai stumper and coach Sulakshan Kulkarni is the head coach of ‘Wadekar Warriors’ which will represent India at next month’s Physical Disability World Cricket Series. Former Mumbai Cricket Association vice president Vinod Deshpande, who is the team director (cricket operations), gave the information here Friday.

“Sulakshan Kulkarni is the head coach. Then in support staff we have Niranjan Pandit who served Mumbai and now is
with the Rajasthan Royals as physio.

“We have Amogh Pandit as trainer and he was with the Mumbai team for 17 years,” Deshpande said at the Seawoods Grand Central mall where the team paid a visit. The tournament will be held in England from August 3
to 14 and the Indian team will leave for England on July 26. Saurabh Walkar will be the video analyst, Deshpande
said.

“Coincidentally, this support team was with the Mumbai team in 2012-13, when it emerged as the champions (in Ranji Trophy) under Sulakshan Kulkarni,” added Deshpande.

Advertising

Kulkarni has been working with the team for the past one month and the team will now have a camp at Shegav near
Bhusaval in North Maharashtra.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Skipper Vikrant Keni expressed hope that the team will do well and said they were going early to get acclimatised to
the conditions in England.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J&K teen cricketer dies after getting hit by a bouncer
2 Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah may skip Windies tour
3 PCB decides to give central contracts to only few players