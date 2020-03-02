WATCH: Lady luck shines on Sudip Chatterjee, survives despite getting hit-wicket

Sudip Chatterjee dislodged the bails with his foot, but TV replay came to his rescue. (Source: Twitter/BCCIdomestic) Sudip Chatterjee dislodged the bails with his foot, but TV replay came to his rescue. (Source: Twitter/BCCIdomestic)

In a bizarre incident during the semifinal match between Bengal and Karnataka, Sudip Chatterjee received his share of luck. On Day 3 of the ongoing contest at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Bengal cricketer was dismissed hit-wicket. However, on checking it was confirmed that the batsman did dislodge the bails with his foot, but TV replay came to his rescue.

The incident took place in the first ball of the 30th over when Chatterjee drifted deep inside his crease while trying to flick More towards the fine-leg area. In the process, the back foot of Chatterjee dislodged the bails from the stumps, but TV replay confirmed that More had overstepped before releasing the ball.

Despite getting another chance, the batsman failed to capitalise as he was dismissed by the same bowler in his following over.

Chatterjee was the standout batsman from the Bengal camp in the second-innings, leading the charts with 45 off 94 deliveries. His innings included eight fours.

After taking a crucial 190-run lead in the first innings, Bengal managed to impose a stiff 352-run target in front of the visiting side.

Karnataka, in response, were reduced to 98/3 at the close of play and now have a mountain to climb in order to win the match.

