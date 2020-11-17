Sudeep Tyagi announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Sudeep Tyagi thanked MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina among others in his retirement note. (File/PTI)

Sudeep Tyagi, who played for the Indian national cricket team in four ODIs and a lone T20I as a fast bowler, announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh pacer, who was also a part of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, thanked his skipper, MS Dhoni.

The 33-year-old also thanked Suresh Raina, RP Singh, and Mohammad Kaif for guiding him.

As a young talent Tyagi never really lived up to the expectations and drifted into the wilderness after losing his place in the team.

The right-arm pacer made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in December 2009 at the Feroz Shah Kotla. He also picked up a wicket but his debut was cut short when the umpires called off the match midway through the Sri Lankan innings as the pitch was considered unsafe.

Tyagi played his last game in India’s blue jersey during the Ahmedabad ODI against South Africa in February 2010. In his five games for the national team, he picked three wickets in the 50-over format.

“I want to thank each one of you who has supported me. I have achieved what is every player’s dream to represent the country and wear the Indian flag is a dream I lived,” wrote Sudeep Tyagi.

“I now announce my retirement from all formats of cricket and will continue to play as and where opportunity rises.

“Cricket is my very existence and soul It is very difficult to do this but to move ahead we must let go . Having said that I could have played more and given more to the country,” he added.

“I want to thank M.S Dhoni under whom I played my first ODI. I thank my role models Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina, RP Singh alongside whom I had the opportunity to debut my career for UPCA,” wrote Sudeep Tyagi.

Tyagi played 41 first-class matches and picked up 109 wickets. In List-A, he featured in 23 matches and picked up 31 wickets.

