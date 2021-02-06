Stuart Broad takes a dig at ICC over Virat Kohli’s ‘spirit of cricket’ gesture

Virat Kohli helped out Joe Root on Day 1 of first Test. (Screengrab)

Virat Kohli and Joe Root came together in a heart-warming fashion towards the end of the first day of the first Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

During the third session of the day, Root suffered a cramp after slog-sweeping R Ashwin for a maximum. Kohli, who made his comeback from a six-week paternity leave at Chepauk, rightfully channelled his sportsmanship and helped out the opponent skipper.

While waiting for the visiting team’s physio, Kohli helped Root out by stretching his leg after the conclusion of the 87th over.

Reacting to the incident, the ICC tweeted “heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture“.

However, England seamer Stuart Broad, who is on the bench saw the lighter side of things commented on the post, and said, “I ran a drink out too”.

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root notched up his third straight 150-plus score and added 92 runs with Ben Stokes to help England dominate proceedings in the first session on the second day of the first Test against India on Saturday.

Skipper Root was batting on 156 (277 balls, 16 fours, 1 six) while Stokes had reached a strokeful 63 (98 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes) as the visiting team reached 385 for 3 at the lunch break.

For India, the experienced trio of Ishant Sharma (0/37), Jasprit Bumrah (2/57) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/92) tried their best but could not break the Root-Stokes partnership, which is looking ominous from the host’s point of view.

Shahbaz Nadeem (0/100) and Washington Sundar (0/65) could not make any impact and were taken for easy runs as India’s woes multiplied.