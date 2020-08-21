scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 21, 2020
Top news

Stuart Broad given silver stump for taking 500 Test wickets

Stuart Broad is now the seventh-highest all-time Test wicket taker, with 511 wickets, within reach of Courtney Walsh's tally of 519.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 21, 2020 3:36:35 pm
ENG v PAKStuart Broad was awarded a silver stump by ECB before the 3rd Test. (Twitter/EnglandCricket)

Stuart Broad, who became the seventh bowler in history to reach 500 Test wickets in the ongoing Test series between England and Pakistan, was awarded a silver stump by England’s cricket board before the 3rd Test on Friday.

Even as rain held up the start of the first day, the England team held an informal ceremony on the field. ECB chairman Colin Graves handed over a silver stump to Broad.

FOLLOW LIVE | England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 1

Broad is now on 511 Test wickets, within reach of Courtney Walsh’s tally of 519.

England captain Joe Root also handed over a signed shirt from the team to Graves, whose tenure is coming to an end.

England lead the three-match series 1-0, with rain having washed out the majority of the 2nd Test. Rain delayed the start of the third match in Southampton as well, but better weather is forecast for the remaining duration of this match.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India tour of Australia 2018
MS Dhoni finishes off in style, calls quits on 16-year career
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 21: Latest News