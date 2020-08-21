Stuart Broad given silver stump for taking 500 Test wickets

Stuart Broad was awarded a silver stump by ECB before the 3rd Test. (Twitter/EnglandCricket)

Stuart Broad, who became the seventh bowler in history to reach 500 Test wickets in the ongoing Test series between England and Pakistan, was awarded a silver stump by England’s cricket board before the 3rd Test on Friday.

A silver stump was presented to @StuartBroad8 before play to mark his incredible achievement of 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets! 👏#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/aBjFYCEZvv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 21, 2020

Even as rain held up the start of the first day, the England team held an informal ceremony on the field. ECB chairman Colin Graves handed over a silver stump to Broad.

Broad is now on 511 Test wickets, within reach of Courtney Walsh’s tally of 519.

England captain Joe Root also handed over a signed shirt from the team to Graves, whose tenure is coming to an end.

A silver stump presented to Stuart Broad for 500 Test wickets and a framed shirt for outgoing ECB chairman Colin Graves. pic.twitter.com/94bnUiD8hr — Dean Wilson (@CricketMirror) August 21, 2020

England lead the three-match series 1-0, with rain having washed out the majority of the 2nd Test. Rain delayed the start of the third match in Southampton as well, but better weather is forecast for the remaining duration of this match.

