scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Stuart Broad returns to England test squad for NZ series, Rehan Ahmed misses out

Broad, who sits fifth in the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in international test cricket, missed England's recent historic 3-0 series win in Pakistan due to the birth of his first child.

Stuart BroadEngland's Stuart Broad of England celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner. (Reuters)

Veteran bowler Stuart Broad is back in the England squad for the two-test series in New Zealand in February, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday, but rising star Rehan Ahmed has not been included in the touring party.

Broad, who sits fifth in the list of all-time leading wicket takers in international test cricket, missed England’s recent historic 3-0 series win in Pakistan due to the birth of his first child. He returns to the setup alongside fellow seamers Matthew Potts and Olly Stone but paceman Mark Wood is not included and neither is Ahmed, fresh from becoming England’s youngster-ever wicket taker on debut in the third test win over Pakistan.

The 18-year-old, will go to the UAE T20 League in January with a view to joining up with England’s white-ball team in Bangladesh in March. The ECB said the leg spinner’s omission was part of “managing his winter”.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Yorkshire and England batter Joe Root will play a handful of matches in the UAE T20 League ahead of the tour to New Zealand. He will then have a short break before joining up with the test team. Jonny Bairstow is also absent as he continues his recovery from a broken leg. The first test begins in Tauranga on Feb. 16, with the second taking place in Wellington on Feb. 23.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

Squad: Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain James Anderson (Lancashire) Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire) Harry Brook (Yorkshire) Zak Crawley (Kent) Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire) Ben Foakes (Surrey) Will Jacks (Surrey) Dan Lawrence (Essex) Jack Leach (Somerset) Ollie Pope (Surrey) Matthew Potts (Durham) Ollie Robinson (Sussex) Joe Root (Yorkshire) Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire)

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 08:05:01 pm
Next Story

UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘National Commission for Scheduled Tribes’ or ‘Alcohol and domestic Violence’ for UPSC CSE

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 23: Latest News
close