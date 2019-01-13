Stuart Broad promises new Sir Richard Hadlee-inspired bowling action

England fast bowler Stuart Broad is using words of wisdom from Sir Richard Hadlee to make technical changes to his action in the hopes of extending his Test career. Broad, who recently eclipsed Hadlee’s tally, to sit fifth all-time in Test wickets (433) went through YouTube footage to try and copy Hadlee’s action.

In a column for the Mail on Sunday, Broad wrote,” The idea came to me when I was at the Oval late last summer watching Jimmy Anderson bowl. He’s got quite a short, rhythmical run-up, I was at mid-on and I just thought: he looks like a Rolls Royce here. It made me think that I should try something similar.”

“Shortening my run up, making myself more compact at the crease and heightening my release position will hopefully move me on again because I’ve got aims to play at the top level for the foreseeable future. In the shorter term everything I am doing is geared towards those matches against Australia starting in August,” Brad explained.

“So I started doing loads of research and began watching YouTube footage of Sir Richard Hadlee late in his career. The ECB analyst guys then sent me loads more and away I went in a bid to copy his exact pattern from his Test match at Edgbaston in 1990,” he added.

“My aim was to start straight after the India series but Jasprit Bumrah hit me with a bouncer that broke my rib and that meant I had five weeks out, delaying the process,” he further added.

“During the process, I got in contact with Sir Richard, who played with my father, Chris, at Nottinghamshire and he sent me a detailed, two-page email in reply about why he changed and what he did. It was awesome. That, in particular, was what inspired me to go for it,” he wrote.

“He reckons it gave him an extra six years on his career, that he became meticulously accurate, had such control at the crease that he wouldn’t bowl a bad ball and that it gave him more bounce,” he further wrote.

“These are all the same reasons that I want to make a change. If it’s good enough for one of the best bowlers in history, why not me?” he concluded.