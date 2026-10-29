‘Pretty disrespectful’: Broad slams Lancashire over their treatment of Anderson

Former England pacer Stuart Broad slammed Lancashire, accusing them of disrespecting James Anderson, after the county club’s decision to not offer Anderson a new contract. Anderson took a record 704 Test wickets for England, and this summer collected 50 wickets for Lancashire at an average of 17 in Division Two of the County Championship. However, at the conclusion of the season, the club’s chief executive Richard Kanyon and director of cricket Paul Farbrace communicated their decision to Anderson that his time is up at Lancashire.

“It is a pretty disrespectful way for Lancashire to deliver that news to him. He met with the new chief executive and the new director of cricket, Paul Farbrace, and they said they would not be offering him a new contract. That is October 19. I get that they are new in the role, so they could not have done that in August and said, ‘sign off, give the fans your goodbye, have your last bowl at Old Trafford’, all that sort of stuff. But there must be some leadership within that club that could have planned that,” Broad said on the For the Love of Cricket podcast.