‘Pretty disrespectful’: Broad slams Lancashire over their treatment of Anderson

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Former England pacer Stuart Broad slammed Lancashire, accusing them of disrespecting James Anderson, after the county club’s decision to not offer Anderson a new contract. Anderson took a record 704 Test wickets for England, and this summer collected 50 wickets for Lancashire at an average of 17 in Division Two of the County Championship. However, at the conclusion of the season, the club’s chief executive Richard Kanyon and director of cricket Paul Farbrace communicated their decision to Anderson that his time is up at Lancashire.
“It is a pretty disrespectful way for Lancashire to deliver that news to him. He met with the new chief executive and the new director of cricket, Paul Farbrace, and they said they would not be offering him a new contract. That is October 19. I get that they are new in the role, so they could not have done that in August and said, ‘sign off, give the fans your goodbye, have your last bowl at Old Trafford’, all that sort of stuff. But there must be some leadership within that club that could have planned that,” Broad said on the For the Love of Cricket podcast.
“I get that the thought process is probably they can get two half-decent cricketers for the one with losing that salary. They have finished second bottom of the Championship, had a woeful season, they have been poor for a few years, and they need to improve. But Jimmy got 50 wickets at 17 – there are not many bowlers in the country that did that, so it does not surprise me that there have already been some counties on the phone to see what his interest levels are,” he added.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Anderson became the new co-owner of a Naples-based franchise in the inaugural Italia T10 League due to launch next month. The announcement came just a few days after seam bowler Anderson’s 25-year stint at Lancashire came to an end, leaving the playing future of England’s record wicket-taker uncertain.