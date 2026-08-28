‘Could have walked away with 5-for’: Broad on Archer after 3 wickets vs Pakistan

England's Jofra Archer gestures in the field on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Pakistan were skittled out for just 110 runs in their first innings after England posted 290 batting first in the second Test at the iconic Lord’s on Friday. Jofra Archer breathed fire with the ball, taking 3 wickets but former England international Stuart Broad said that the pacer was unlucky not to get 5 wickets.

“He had no luck. He could have been walking away with a five-for today, Archer. The pace, the skill, he swung and seamed the ball, while he also bowled a couple of beautiful bouncers. He’ll be thrilled now though. His boots are off, he’s bowled 11[.2] overs, taken 3-26, not had to work too hard. He’s sort of cruised through the day and now gets a good night’s sleep before doing it again,” he said on Sky Sports.