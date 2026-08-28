‘Could have walked away with 5-for’: Broad on Archer after 3 wickets vs Pakistan

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Pakistan were skittled out for just 110 runs in their first innings after England posted 290 batting first in the second Test at the iconic Lord’s on Friday. Jofra Archer breathed fire with the ball, taking 3 wickets but former England international Stuart Broad said that the pacer was unlucky not to get 5 wickets.
“He had no luck. He could have been walking away with a five-for today, Archer. The pace, the skill, he swung and seamed the ball, while he also bowled a couple of beautiful bouncers. He’ll be thrilled now though. His boots are off, he’s bowled 11[.2] overs, taken 3-26, not had to work too hard. He’s sort of cruised through the day and now gets a good night’s sleep before doing it again,” he said on Sky Sports.
Ollie Robinson also had a terrific spell with the ball, taking 4 wickets and Broad was all praise for the pacer as well.
“The pitches have been ideal for him in the three Test matches he’s played so far. But it’s the accuracy. Thirteen overs, 4-11 – he gives the batters nothing on pitches that are seaming. He throws it down on a length, gets movement either way, he brings the stumps into play and he gets that bounce that keeps him in the game at all times. He’s bowling beautifully, and he’s definitely England’s best exponent of the moving ball,” he added.
In the match, England were all out for 290 in the morning and its four seam bowlers then tore through Pakistan for 110 in 37.2 overs for a first-innings lead of 180. Robinson had 4-11 off 13 overs, including six maidens. Archer had 3-26 from 11.2, Josh Tongue had two wickets and a luckless Gus Atkinson none.
Azan Awais was easily the standout for Pakistan. The novice opener, after scoring 0 and 9 in the first test defeat in Leeds last week, lasted to the 35th over, digging in against 102 balls to score 46. He was out top-edging a pull to the boundary.
Awais’ innings was remarkable considering the next best runs in Pakistan’s scoreboard was 20 extras.
He was the second-to-last man out at 106-8. Pakistan was effectively nine down because Awais’ opening partner Imam-ul-Haq couldn’t bat due to a low grade left calf tear sustained while fielding on Thursday. It’s questionable how much of a difference a full lineup would have made for Pakistan.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.