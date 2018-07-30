Stuart Broad, James Anderson likely to be rotated in India series

Stuart Broad has revealed the seamers will be rotated against India. (Source: Reuters) Stuart Broad has revealed the seamers will be rotated against India. (Source: Reuters)

Into their 30s, England’s seam bowling duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson are likely to be rotated through the five Test series against India which starts on Wednesday. The strategy is to ensure perfect fitness for the bowlers and to balance their workload.

Anderson, 36, took a six-week break to get rid of his shoulder injury while the Broad, 32, had limped off during a county match this season.

“It will depend on tosses, pitches, workloads. If (there are) two Tests of 250 overs in the field each, it’s unrealistic to think your seam bowlers will play five Tests in six weeks. But if you have a Test, where you bowl them out in 80 or 60 overs, that changes your thinking,” Broad told reporters during an interaction.

“If the pitches turn square and the spinners do a lot of the work, you might not bowl so much but come on when the ball starts to reverse swing, so sometimes your workloads can be higher if it is green and nibbling,” Broad added.

The senior speedster revealed that the team management has already conveyed the rotation plan to the team unit. “I think there has already been small conversations saying don’t be disheartened if you are left out for a Test match. It’s not a personal attack or dropping, it’s management of your bowlers to make sure we give ourselves the best chance,” Broad explained about the rationale behind rotation.

Broad further said he doesn’t want a situation where he is dropped for poor form. “I won’t get to the stage where I am left out at say, Lord’s, and go back and play county cricket. It’s you’re missing out, fresh bowlers come in, you stay around [the squad], keeping talking, stay part of the unit so it’s only natural to expect small changes throughout five Test matches but the bowlers have to be able to take it,” Broad said.

The five Tests have been squeezed into six weeks with the first starting on August 1 at Edgbaston.

