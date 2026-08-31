‘That’s all for show’: Stuart Broad slams Imam-ul-Haq over calf injury controversy

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Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, accusing him of putting on an act after he was ruled out of the second Test against England at Lord’s with a calf injury.
Imam sustained a low-grade calf strain while fielding on the opening day, shortly after dropping two crucial catches. He was initially treated by Pakistan’s medical team before being officially ruled out of the remainder of the match the following day, leaving the side a batter short. However, on Day 4, Imam was spotted on the Lord’s sidelines knocking a ball around with his injured calf taped, visibly limping as he went through the drill. Reports from the Pakistan dressing room suggested he could step out to bat if desperately needed in the second innings.
Broad was unimpressed.
“That’s all for show. He has got a bit of stick from media and maybe his teammates. Whatever. You can do that inside the indoor school without anyone seeing, don’t have to come wearing shorts and tape and hobble around like that. I am not impressed with that. Sorry,” Broad said on Sky Sports.
“Get rid of the fear of failure”
Stuart Broad & Urooj Mumtaz on what Pakistan need to in their second innings 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/HNojpBML21
— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 30, 2026
Broad’s remarks added to the growing scrutiny around Imam’s injury, particularly after former Pakistan batter and chief selector Mohammad Wasim raised concerns about the opener’s history with injuries. Wasim recalled an incident from 2022, when the team physiotherapist warned him that an injury-related issue involving Imam could emerge before any official announcement had even been made.
“The physio had actually come to me and told me beforehand,” Wasim said during an online discussion. “The announcement hadn’t even been made yet, and the decision hadn’t even been made. I think the player hadn’t said anything either. He came and warned me that this was going to happen. And it happened exactly like that. Because of whatever discussions he’d had, he then said that this had happened in the past too, and coaches had complained about similar things.”
Amid the controversy, Pakistan’s batting faltered once again. Chasing 389, they slipped to 14/3 before Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood mounted a 97-run partnership. Shakeel battled alongside the tail, only to fall for 97. His dismissal triggered a collapse, with Ollie Robinson taking four wickets, Josh Tongue three, and Jofra Archer two as England bowled Pakistan out for 194 to win by 194 runs. Imam had scored 42 and 0 in the first Test at Leeds, which Pakistan also lost.
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