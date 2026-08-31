‘That’s all for show’: Stuart Broad slams Imam-ul-Haq over calf injury controversy

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, accusing him of putting on an act after he was ruled out of the second Test against England at Lord’s with a calf injury.

Imam sustained a low-grade calf strain while fielding on the opening day, shortly after dropping two crucial catches. He was initially treated by Pakistan’s medical team before being officially ruled out of the remainder of the match the following day, leaving the side a batter short. However, on Day 4, Imam was spotted on the Lord’s sidelines knocking a ball around with his injured calf taped, visibly limping as he went through the drill. Reports from the Pakistan dressing room suggested he could step out to bat if desperately needed in the second innings.