ICC asks people to describe Steve Smith’s remarkable Test return, Stuart Broad expresses anger

Hours after Steve Smith completed his second century in the first Ashes Test between Australia and England, the International Cricket Council asked fans to describe the former Australian’s performance using an emoji. While most reactions were happy ones given Smith became the fifth Australia batsman to score a hundred in both innings of an Ashes Test, England strike bowler Stuart Broad came up with a hilarious response.

Advertising

The 33-year-old pacer, who had a tough time taking on Smith in the absence of James Anderson, left an angry emoticon highlighting how the former Aussie skipper may have single-handedly taken the match away from the hosts.

Smith, who is playing his first Test after serving a 12-month suspension for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, was in phenomenal touch during the first Test. He scored 144 in the first innings and rescued the visitors after a batting collapse on Day 1 of the first Test. Australia at one stage were tottering at 122/8, but Smith added 162 with Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon to help Australia post 284 on the board.

In the second innings, Smith came up with a 142-run knock to help Australia gain a significant lead of 397 runs. He also became the second-fastest to complete 25 Test centuries. The right-handed batsman took 119 innings to reach this landmark as he surpassed Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in 127 innings.

England faced the daunting task of saving the first Test needing 385 runs to win the contest on the final day. Rory Burns, who scored a brilliant century in the first innings, will resume the England innings along with Jason Roy on the final day. Australia, on the other hand, will look to bundle up the English innings and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.