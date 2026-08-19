‘They are a poor side’: Stuart Broad predicts England to whitewash Pakistan

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Former England international Stuart Broad labelled Pakistan a poor side and said that England should win the upcoming Test series 3-0 and anything other than that will be a huge failure. England are currently hosting Pakistan in a 3-match Test series with the first game underway at Headingly on Wednesday.
“They are a poor side, they are not a really good side. You would imagine and you’d think that England should win 3-0. And pretty comfortably. But that isn’t guaranteed. But if England don’t come out with a Test match series win, it really is a huge failure,” Broad said in the For The Love Of Cricket YouTube channel.
On Wednesday, England won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the first test under an overcast sky at Headingley. Both teams have been in underwhelming test form, with England winning just two of its last 10 matches and at the start of a post-Bazball era with captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum no longer involved.
Stuart Broad said, “Pakistan are a poor side. England should win 3-0 and pretty comfortably.” (The Love for Cricket Podcast) pic.twitter.com/Jh9J5J4zaW
— Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) August 19, 2026
Joe Root is back for a second stint as captain, Marcus Trescothick is interim head coach before Stephen Fleming starts full-time in the role in December, and Dan Lawrence — a batter but also a spin option — is in at No. 6 in his first test in two years.
Jordan Cox will bat at No. 3 in place of the injured Jacob Bethell, while Ollie Robinson got the nod to join a pace attack also containing Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson.
Pakistan has won just one of its last nine test matches and are without captain Babar Azam, who hasn’t recovered from a finger injury. Salman Agha is deputizing as skipper and batter Shan Masood is back — at No. 3 — after a broken finger.
Pakistan hasn’t won a test series in England since 1996. There were some clouds before the toss, and the forecast is for some rain and sunshine later Thursday.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.