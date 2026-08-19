‘They are a poor side’: Stuart Broad predicts England to whitewash Pakistan

Pakistan's head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, center speaks during a nets session in Leeds, England, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026 ahead of the in the first Men's Rothesay Test Match between England and Pakistan starting Wednesday. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

Former England international Stuart Broad labelled Pakistan a poor side and said that England should win the upcoming Test series 3-0 and anything other than that will be a huge failure. England are currently hosting Pakistan in a 3-match Test series with the first game underway at Headingly on Wednesday.

“They are a poor side, they are not a really good side. You would imagine and you’d think that England should win 3-0. And pretty comfortably. But that isn’t guaranteed. But if England don’t come out with a Test match series win, it really is a huge failure,” Broad said in the For The Love Of Cricket YouTube channel.