‘Strike hee nahin mila Powerplay mein’: Tilak Varma raves about Ishan Kishan’s match-winning innings against Pakistan

India batter Tilak Varma raved about Ishan Kishan’s brutal Powerplay onslaught that turned the game in favour of the Men in Blue during the T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

Despite losing Abhishek Sharma for a four-ball duck, Kishan, in the form of his life, continued the gung-ho approach from the outset. The left-hander began his belligerent counter by smoking Pakistan seamer Shaheen Afridi over mid-wicket for six, before proceeding to take down the spinners. Walking in at 3, Tilak played second fiddle as Kishan seized momentum on a tacky strip within the first six overs.

The 27-year-old southpaw had racked up 42 of India’s 52 Powerplay runs, of which 32 runs emerged from boundaries. Playing a crucial anchor knock for India to sustain the momentum for a 175-run total through the middle-overs, Tilak said that scoring was smoother in the Powerplay, which Kishan cashed in on.