‘Strange review’: Bangladesh’s DRS blunder on Day 4 vs NZ leaves fans in splits

Bangladesh are closing in on a shock victory over world Test champions New Zealand, but the visitors’ DRS howler against New Zealand batter Ross Taylor became the talking point of the fourth day in the opening match in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

Ebadot Hossain’s three-wicket burst in the final session reduced New Zealand to 147-5 with a tender lead of 17 runs.

In the fifth ball of the 36th over bowled by Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh strangely opted for DRS when the ball was clearly hitting the bat of Ross Taylor.

Ross Taylor was batting on 15 with Black Caps score reading 90/2 when he played out a yorker from Taskin Ahmed.

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haq immediately went upstairs once the appeal was turned down. The replay of the DRS left everyone in a split as Taylor had played the middle-stump yorker with his bat. After the horrendous call, the visitors were also out of the reviews.

The day belonged to Bangladesh, who are inching towards a memorable win against New Zealand. After four of Bangladesh’s top six batsmen struck the fifties to earn them a first-innings lead of 130, Ebadot (4-39) wrecked New Zealand’s top order to put the tourists on the brink of a major upset despite their poor catching on the penultimate day.

Ross Taylor, playing his last test series, was batting on 37 with all-rounder Rachin Ravindra on six at the other end, with New Zealand 17 runs ahead with five wickets remaining.