Stranded former New Zealand pacer resorts to crowdfunding for flight back home

Former New Zealand pacer Iain O’Brien has turned to crowdfunding to pay for his tickets after his flights back home were cancelled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bowler who has played 22 Tests, 10 ODIs and four T20Is, O’Brien now lives in the UK. He had gone to New Zealand for mental health issues. Trying to return home has proved to be a nightmare for him as three of his flights to the UK have been cancelled, with the pandemic having caused widespread disruptions in international travelling.

The former cricketer, now 43 years old, has now turned to the desperate measure of turning to Twitter for help.

“Ok, so trying to raise some money to pay for this flight back to the UK, O’Brien wrote on his handle. “I have an idea. If anyone would love a 20 min Skype/vid call, one on one, talk about all things cricket, politics, sausages, mental health, Sachin, etc. “If you’d like that & can spare a couple of $, DM me.”

Ok, so trying to raise some money to pay for this flight back to the UK. I have an idea. If anyone would love a 20 min Skype/vid call, one on one, talk about all things cricket, politics, sausages, mental health, Sachin, etc If you’d like that & can spare a couple of $£, DM me — Iain O’Brien (@iainobrien) March 25, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed more than 21,000 lives and infected over 4,00,000 globally, prompting countries to shut down borders.

O’Brien, who was in New Zealand to deal with some mental health issues, had earlier said that he is worried about his wife’s health as she has a lung condition, which puts her at great risk in the rapidly-spreading virus.

“The big bit for me is my wife has a lung condition where if she gets any sort of chest infection it can take time off her life,” O’Brien was quoted as saying by the ‘stuff.co.nz’.

“This virus could kill her. With a couple of kids for her to deal with, and her mum is 80, there’s a fair bit on her plate at the moment. I would be kind of keen to take some of that stress off her but I think I’m just adding to it at the moment.”

