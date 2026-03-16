Story behind why Jemimah Rodrigues was dropped, before scoring arguably India’s greatest innings in a WC chase, for men or women

Jemimah Rodrigues played arguably India’s greatest knock ever in a World Cup chase, when her 127 off 134 helped India hunt down 339 made by the mighty Australia in Navi Mumbai. While India went on to register its biggest 50-over triumph of 2025 subsequently on November 2nd, and win their inaugural World Cup, the background to the knock added gravitas to the bombastic celebrations of an inning that followed.

Batting alongside Rodrigues was captain Harmanpreet Kaur in a 167-run partnership. And on a night when BCCI honoured its top performers, Harman credited Jemimah entirely for how she had picked herself from the slump and gone on to play one of the all-time great knocks against Australia, when chasing.