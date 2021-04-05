‘Stop the hate, leave QDK alone’: Tabraiz Shamsi explains why Quinton de Kock should not be blamed

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has been at the receiving end of criticism and trolling after running out Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman in the second ODI. Many, including former cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis, questioned if it was in violation of the ‘fake fielding’ rule. Now, his Proteas teammate Tabraiz Shamsi has revealed a different side to the run out via his Twitter account asking people to “stop the hate and leave QDK alone”.

Shamsi clarified that De Kock was not trying to distract Zaman deliberately. Instead, he was asking a fielder to back up the non-striker end. The left-arm Chinaman feels that De Kock should not be held accountable if the batsman turned around to see instead of completing the run safely.

Just 2 clarify QDK was NOT speaking 2 or pointing at the batsman,he was asking a fielder to back up at the non strikers end Not Quinnys fault the batman turned around 2 see instead of completing the run safely which he should have done Stop the hate n Leave QDK alone#Peace✌ — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) April 5, 2021

Backing up on both ends is common to save runs from overthrows irrespective of which end the throw is coming to. In a follow-up tweet, Shamsi also gave credit to Zaman for a splendid inning scoring 193 runs from 155 deliveries to keep Pakistan’s hopes alive in a big run chase of 342.

So it’s not funny that the batsman stopped running instead of completing the run? Lets not take the attention away from a great innings that he played and give him credit for that The batman’s job in that instance was to complete the run that all… As simple as that :) — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) April 5, 2021

The leggie also answered a troll who asked him not to make “wrong assumptions”. Shamsi replied by saying that he was on the field and was not making any assumptions.

I was on the field and you were not… so you are the one making assumptions 😀 He was pointing at the stumps at the non strikers end to tell the fielder to back up there You do know we are always supposed to back up both ends right no matter where you think the throw might go? https://t.co/L2wwHUIME2 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) April 5, 2021

Earlier Zaman also doused the flames by saying that it was his fault and not Quinton de Kock. “The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he’d started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don’t think it’s Quinton’s fault,” the 30-year-old told ESPNCricinfo in the post-match press conference.

Despite Zaman’s record-breaking effort, Pakistan fell short of the target by 17 runs. The three-match ODI series is levelled and the winner will be decided on April 7 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.